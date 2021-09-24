Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ Letters: SNP can’t cure NHS problems

By Readers' Letters
24/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Is our Scottish NHS sick? It would appear so with hospital staff, the ambulance service, and social care all in dire straits, and waiting times sky high.

Also face-to-face GP appointments are now normally unavailable.

Doctors, and unions, have for years constantly pointed out chronic understaffing and called for more resources to be made available. Not just cash, but trained staff.

The Scottish Government has full autonomy over all aspects of our emergency services, but throwing more cash without any plans or ideas how it is spent, is passing the buck.

The problem is with training. There is a shortage of all medically trained hospital staff, GPs, and paramedics, who must be trained to a high degree of professionalism. This takes years. For example, it can take nearly 10 years for a GP to be fully trained, and have enough experience for general practice.

So why was Holyrood not proactive years ago? Why do they cap university places for these professions?

And why, as it’s been widely reported, are the SNP-led government trying to stop Westminster from ring-fencing the cash generated from the National Insurance increase, for use only in the NHS?

It is my opinion that the Scottish Government only go for big positive headlines – like new hospitals. With hospitals under ever-increasing stress, public inquiries into flagship hospitals, and calling in the Army to drive ambulances, they have plenty of big headlines now – for all the wrong reasons.

JH.

Passports for all pubs

The Scottish Government is pushing ahead with this vaccine passport nonsense for nightclubs and now faces a legal challenge from the entertainments industry, which is not surprising as the proposals are unworkable and impossible to enforce.

It would have been more practical and effective to consider the introduction of vaccine passports for ALL licensed premises, which would have seen a massive surge in younger people in Scotland rolling up their sleeves and queuing up for the vaccine.

Dennis F Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.