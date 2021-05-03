Readers’ letters: Sight restored thanks to NHS

I was told in July 2020 by my optician that I had cataracts in both eyes that needed an operation and they referred me to the eye clinic at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Because of the Covid pandemic, it took a while for me to be assessed which delayed things.

I was assessed in September and was booked in for my first operation in January 2021, which was carried out that same month.

Then, three months later, I was booked in for my second eye to be operated on and this was carried out on April 27.

The waiting time in England is up to one year, while NHS Scotland took only four months – even during the pandemic.

It shows our doctors and nurses and the teams are working hard for their patients.

My thanks to all the staff that looked after me and restored my eyesight.

Don McKay, Torry.

Despicable behaviour

On the story about the Hazlehead Park cafe owner being taunted by youths after the venue was destroyed in a fire – this is despicable behaviour.

Gone are the days when there would be a park warden to ensure good behaviour in the park.

NS.

Deserts

Regarding the warning from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce boss Russell Borthwick that city centres risk becoming “urban deserts” in the future if the right decisions aren’t made in the wake of the pandemic – they are already deserts, as local authorities keep allowing out-of-town retail parks.

Expansion of out-of- centre shopping malls and car parking charges mean you need to earn £100k a year to be able to afford a visit.

CGG.