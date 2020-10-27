Readers’ Letters: Sick of students acting like brats

I don’t know about you out there, but I’m sick to death of immature “students” (and that terminology is a laugh in itself) behaving like the spoilt children they are.

It’s an honour to go to university and there are cleverer teenagers out there than this lot, who, for whatever reason, are not able to have this privilege. First and foremost they are there to study with the hope of graduating with a reasonable degree. Some hope – if they apply the same strategy as they are doing at present.

If they can’t abide by the rules and keep breaking them, to the risk of the public, then throw them out of the university.

There is no point in the university laying down rules and not following them through. Let these children run crying home to mummy and daddy saying that they have been picked on. All I can say is: “Welcome to the adult world.”

I know there are students who do not want to be connected to the idiot groups and they are to be applauded. Good luck to them.

GC

Hooked on BBC’s Life

I came across the new BBC six-part series Life – following the lives of four people who have nothing in common but who just happen to live in the same block of flats – by accident but am now hooked on it.

With four different people with four entirely different lifestyles and problems, it makes for the most gripping of TV dramas as their lives progress.

Another great success from the BBC’s drama team.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.

Cycle query

Regarding the story stating that social distancing measures could stay on Aberdeen streets for months – two cyclists today at the beach, neither using the cycle lanes… both on the promenade where the rest of us were walking.

LR