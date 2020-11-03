Readers’ Letters: Shops need us to get off sofa

I see many folk are on about getting people into Aberdeen to start shopping and using the restaurants.

However, I look around at my neighbours and others and they seem to have gone down the road of using the internet and supermarket deliveries.

I can see many shops will be struggling as people turn to use these services instead of buying products face-to-face with the personal touch.

I think it will be very difficult for the shopkeepers, once they are used to using the internet and online supermarkets, to encourage them back into shopping on our high streets – not just in the cities but in the towns as well.

They can sit in the comfort of their own house searching, they have no travel costs, no parking fees and no hassle from the driving experience.

I would hope that people return to the high streets for the sake of their own mental health.

You can get stimulation from just meeting up and speaking to people.

I think it would be important to keep an eye on people using these services so they do not turn into hermits locked in their own homes.

Allan Malcolm.

Mind your business

Re the new face mask exemption card. It’s about time!

People can just get on with their own business at last.

Folk that are already suffering can go shopping now without getting policed, stared or picked on by the general public.

M Bruce.

Protect others

Regarding the new face mask exemption card by the Scottish Government.

It would be better if they advised people which are the best masks, how to put them on, wear them, how to take them off and handle them once they have been worn.

Sorry but if you can’t wear a mask you should be protecting yourself and others by not going into indoor places.

J Forster.