Readers’ letters: Shining a light on pigs horror

The image of the sow looking out from a metal crate in Saturday’s Evening Express was horrific.

Pigs are intelligent creatures. They should be outside with their piglets rooting around and being allowed to perform their natural behaviours.

The “farmers” arguing for crates say they are to prevent the sow crushing her piglets and the metal slats are to make cleaning easier. The bottom line is they are only interested in making as much money as they can with the minimal outlay.

If you enjoy eating pork products but also love animals please consider buying free-range or outdoor- bred products. These products are more expensive but the welfare of the animals is much higher.

I hope the NFU Pigs Committee now has a chairman who cares about the quality of life pigs lead before they are turned into bacon.

Thank you Animal Equity UK for shining a light on this horror.

Angela Nicoll.

Hail normal

Regarding the queues on the first weekend of shops reopening: It’s great to see Aberdeen returning to normality – living in a cycle of lockdowns is unsustainable in the long run.

The majority of the vulnerable population has been vaccinated, so let’s try to return to a form of pre-Covid normality.

MM.

Duty beauty

Like so many viewers I was somewhat disappointed at the ending of the Line Of Duty television series.

The series was very well produced with superb acting and setting new drama standards to UK television production now on a par with expensive film production.

The BBC have come a long way from Dixon of Dock Green and can now produce superb drama which has worldwide acclaim.

Dennis Forbes, Grattan.