Readers’ Letters: Shame on BBC for poor show

BBC Scotland’s presentation of the Scottish Cup final was abysmal.

The whole thing was so amateurish that it was embarrassing. At the end the lead presenter asked the question “Do you think Hibs will be disappointed?” DUH! Then there was the member of the panel who couldn’t speak English. During one of his comments about Hibs he said: “They have got to be more better.”

Personally I think two commentators and four in the background is about four too many.

As we are watching TV we don’t really need a commentator to tell us what is happening and at times one wonders if they are commenting on the game being shown.

Regarding programmes showing recorded highlights of any sport, I would rather have more action and less gab.

Stewart Greig.

Red card for new stadium

Has the city council or Aberdeen FC asked the residents of the surrounding area whose lives are being affected by this stadium decision?

I live in the flats close to the site and I am now considering moving. I wonder if jenny Laing or any of her council cohorts would like to buy my flat so their lives can be blighted.

J Taylor.

Ban holidays

There’s been a lot of talk about how much lost learning school pupils have had over the last year and how it will affect their future.

So why don’t the authorities cancel the summer holidays this year to let them catch up? Let’s face it they’ve had plenty of time off, it might do them some good and give their parents a break.

C. McG.