Readers’ Letters: Service of NHS was excellent

I often read of complaints about the time that our NHS can take for a variety of procedures.

However, I would like to write about the excellent service my husband received on Friday.

He felt a cold coming on about a week ago and was self-medicating with the usual cold relief.

However, while out walking the dog he realised that he was quite breathless.

Late afternoon he decided to contact our surgery online to arrange a phone appointment with a doctor. The doctor called about an hour later and decided to prescribe antibiotics, but he also insisted on my husband having a Covid-19 test and told him which website to contact. This he did and was offered a slot at the Dyce centre within the hour.

My husband literally drove straight through at every station in the test centre, stopping only to self-administer the test.

Meantime, I had a text from our local pharmacy at Tesco Danestone to say that the prescription was ready for collection.

First thing in the morning the following day my husband checked his emails and there was a message from the NHS to inform him that his test was negative.

We are both relieved but so very impressed at the speed and efficiency from all departments.

Well done to the doctor, pharmacy, test centre and laboratory.

Caroline Inverarity.

Ferrier should quit

Nicola Sturgeon tells us daily to play by the rules, yet a member of her own party has been the most reckless to date.

To travel from London to Glasgow, visiting numerous locations after testing positive for Covid-19, shows utter contempt for fellow humans.

Margaret Ferrier’s behaviour is simply staggering, while Nicola Sturgeon is doing her utmost to eradicate this virus in these tough times. People have had enough of selfish antics from MPs and Margaret Ferrier should do the decent thing and resign.

Shame on her.

JK, Kingswells.

Voters’ role

If the FM can’t sack her and the woman is refusing to quit, maybe her constituents should be asked what they think. See if they still have trust and faith in her.

A Leyland.