Readers’ letters: Selfish drivers causing queues

We are only a few days into the full opening of Union Square and already inconsiderate drivers are blocking the road leading into Union Square on Market Street.

A lady driver completely ignored me trying to get by when she was queuing across the entrance to the bus station, and to make matters worse she was on her phone!

Apart from being illegal and really dangerous, it’s totally thoughtless.

Why is this allowed to happen?

There are cameras there – why isn’t it controlled?

This is one of the city’s busiest roads in and out and the fact that inconsiderate drivers constantly cause hold-ups and queue way past the allotted space seems to be completely ignored by the police and the council.

It’s time something was done about it.

LW, Aberdeen.

Raise age of school start

Should the school starting age be raised to seven? Absolutely.

An age-appropriate kindergarten/early years stage is proven to be the most successful.

They would still be in education settings from the normal pre-school age of three or four, it would just be designed better for them at the P1/2 stage. Starting at age seven always puts the fear in people.

CM.

Revise laws

Too young to be named when involved in murder, too young to drink alcohol.

However, old enough to get married, have children and to vote now at 16.

Who made those rules in Scotland?

Something is very wrong with the laws here in Scotland and they need to be revised.

AK.