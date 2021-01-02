Readers’ Letters: Scotland’s vote has no influence

In response to Alan Thompson’s letter against Nicola Sturgeon, saying she has no right to say Scotland did not vote for Brexit as it was a single-member UK vote, it just goes to prove a point.

That point being that at no time in the history of the “UK” has the way Scotland voted had any influence on the outcome of any vote at all.

Basically, Scotland’s vote does not matter whatsoever in any UK-wide decisions.

I, and many others, were both sad and annoyed with the outcome of the 2014 independence vote.

Sad at the fact that independence was not gained and annoyed with the interference and scaremongering from Westminster and all those opposed to it.

According to my research, Scotland accounts for up to 70% of the UK’s seed potato production, with approximately 20% of this going to the EU.

And it’s worth many millions to the Scottish economy.

The fact that leaving the EU now ruins this trade for Scotland’s potato farmers has once again come from a decision that Scotland never voted for – proving once again that in Westminster’s eyes, Scotland doesn’t matter, as per usual!

Well, Scotland does matter to me, and I’ll be voting exactly the same way as I did previously.

K Innes.

Had to laugh

I had to laugh when I read Judi Martin’s letter (EE 28/12) saying she was really angry about the grief Nicola Sturgeon is receiving after forgetting to wear her face mask and for us to give her a break.

Well Judi, Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley made the same mistake and forgot to wear his mask and who was one of the ones slating him for it and not giving him a break? That’s right, it was Sturgeon, so it’s a pity your anger couldn’t have been directed in Nicola’s direction then.

Bob Strachan, Torry.

Deal’s a dud

RE Boris Johnson’s EU deal.

Hardly a good word was said about the deal.

The fishing industry has been betrayed and the UK has to pay the EU £39 billion for the pleasure.

Sounds like a great deal for the EU.

A Akari.