Readers’ Letters: Scotland open and welcoming

In the interest of balance I feel I must respond to the letter from Dennis Grattan regarding his views of Ian Blackford.

He totally misses the point that Ian Blackford is making about immigrants and the Tories’ intention to restrict immigration into little England.

Scotland is a much more open and welcoming country and we need people from all walks of life to come and work here.

The bagpipe comment is petty and childish, as are Boris Johnson’s so-called replies to any questions.

I would be grateful if Mr Grattan could provide one, just one example of when Ian Blackford has stated that people from England would not be welcome in an independent Scotland, but I suspect that, as usual, it’s Mr Grattan’s rude and loud view that would prevail.

David West.

Ease waste restrictions

The current tight restrictions being applied to waste collection centres in Scotland has resulted in fly-tipping on a massive scale which ultimately means that the local authorities have to incur even more costs to recover all the illegal tipping by private individuals and contractors.

The waste sorting centres need to ease up on restrictions to encourage people to use the centres otherwise we will never get our chronic waste processing under control.

Dennis Forbes, Grattan.

Too negative

I often walk through my city and I’m never ceased to be thrilled by how beautiful it is.

I’m getting rather annoyed by the amount of negativity about Aberdeen.

ZS.