Readers’ Letters: Douglas Ross’ own goal missing VJ Day

What a spectacular own goal by new Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who chose to be a linesman at a match between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone instead of attending an event in Forres to mark VJ Day.

Not only does this decision show poor judgment, but it provides his political opponents with ammunition, particularly the SNP.

And let’s not forget many of his constituents in Moray have links to the Armed Forces, principally the RAF.

Given Ross has “form” for prioritising his fitba role over his parliamentary duties, he needs to do some serious thinking about this now he is Tory leader – and intends to be an MSP while remaining an MP.

And on the subject, while it’s great to see Ruth Davidson going head-to-head with Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood again, I find it hypocritical that she accepted a peerage from a prime minister she can barely disguise her contempt for.

But that’s politics for you.

Jonathan Mitchell.

Same grade for Gavin?

Mr Gilfeather thinks John Swinney should get an A+ for incompetence.

I wonder if he also thinks UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson should get the same grade for incompetence because of the exam results shambles in England.

I wood, Aberdeen.

No vision

Re Aberdeen signing Ross McCrorie from Rangers.

How many defensive midfielders do we want at Aberdeen? Must be at least five, maybe six.

Dave Cormack at the start of the season said we will adopt entertaining and attacking football, with Derek McInnes fully on board.

Where is the vision of this signing? It is not a step forward. Surely someone at the club should question this decision.

NJ.