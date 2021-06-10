Readers’ Letters: Ross must get priorities right

Is it not gobsmacking that Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, pictured, takes up his parliamentary question time to ask the first minister why children cannot graduate from nursery to primary school? Really?

The university graduates of last year are still waiting to have their graduation ceremony.

Teenage students are so stressed about National 5s and Higher grades, the NHS staff across the country are exhausted, the paid and unpaid carers are stressed and exhausted, young people are concerned for their future, and many of our fellow citizens are living in poverty dependant on food banks.

So much in our lives has felt the after-effects of this pandemic.

And what is the leader of opposition in the Scottish Parliament’s most pressing concern? The graduation of nursery children. Absolutely unbelievable.

Elizabeth Davidson.

M&S and future of city centre

I have read with interest about the possible closure of M&S and the effect it would have on Aberdeen.

I have seen this before. In 1975 I visited the city of Tacoma in the state of Washington, USA. In their wisdom the city fathers built a huge shopping mall seven miles outside the city.

I revisited the city in 1986 and the town centre was destroyed. Tacoma is a city like Aberdeen, one long main street where everything happened – shops, restaurants, bars and clubs – and all that was left was a rundown Woolco!

An attempt was made to turn one end into a tourist area, the workers having to work around “undesirable” people who inhabited the area. It would be interesting to find out if they managed to save the city centre.

Nils R Gronneberg, Shetland.