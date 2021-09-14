Readers’ letters: Review of litter bins is needed

The fight against litter continues and I am aware that the litter bins are strategically placed to encourage their use, but many are seen in overflowing state with the crows and gulls doing a good job of spreading litter everywhere, looking for food.

The location, size and number of litter bins should be reviewed more often as waste patterns change, in particular with the current restrictions in the waste sorting centres.

This would help tackle litter problems and save in the manpower required in picking up all that should be in the bins provided.

Dennis F. Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Club is not up to the job

AFC have proven after Saturday’s game that they will never again be competitive in the premier Scottish division or in Europe.

Stephen Glass, pictured, is not the man for the manager’s job of AFC and also most of the players.

The directors need to spend serious money and attempt to bring in players and managerial staff who will work hard at the club and bring back the glory days. Until then I’m afraid the only way the club is going is down, like our city.

Joe Durno.