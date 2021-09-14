Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Review of litter bins is needed

By Readers' Letters
14/09/2021, 11:45 am
Pictured is a locator of litter and overflowing bins on Langstane Place, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 29/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
The fight against litter continues and I am aware that the litter bins are strategically placed to encourage their use, but many are seen in overflowing state with the crows and gulls doing a good job of spreading litter everywhere, looking for food.

The location, size and number of litter bins should be reviewed more often as waste patterns change, in particular with the current restrictions in the waste sorting centres.

This would help tackle litter problems and save in the manpower required in picking up all that should be in the bins provided.

Dennis F. Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Club is not up to the job

AFC have proven after Saturday’s game that they will never again be competitive in the premier Scottish division or in Europe.

Stephen Glass, pictured, is not the man for the manager’s job of AFC and also most of the players.

The directors need to spend serious money and attempt to bring in players and managerial staff who will work hard at the club and bring back the glory days. Until then I’m afraid the only way the club is going is down, like our city.

Joe Durno.