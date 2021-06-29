Readers’ Letters: Report reveals all is not right

The Accounts Commission report on education and housing is highly critical of Aberdeen City failing to maintain standards and generally underperforming in these two key areas.

This reflects a poor performance from Aberdeen City Council who in years gone by were leaders of innovation and good performance in both education and housing.

The poor morale in housing staff leading to recent strike action is a sure sign that things are not right within Aberdeen City Council and need to be fixed.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

Tartan travesty

Can I say how accurate Frank Gilfeather’s column was, regarding the utter embarrassment of seeing kilted Scots rampaging through London, most of them three parts alcohol?

I often wonder how other nations view what is in effect a circus act of grown men snarling and fists clenched, voices roaring out of them like bulls.

Like Frank, I have no desire to wear a kilt, let alone be part of a bampot group which resembles the Oompa Loompas (with apologies to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Sadly, the beer-stained kilts will all be out on show again come September in the World Cup qualifiers. I presume that’s the modern, confident Scotland that BBC presenter Stuart Cosgrove is always boasting about.

Andrew Lamb.