Readers’ Letters: Reminder for us all to be careful

The recent disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the US Open, for hitting a line umpire with the ball, is symbolic of a number of the problems the world faces.

It was a simple act of frustration and a lack of self-control that led to someone being hurt, although fortunately not seriously, and it is obvious that there was no intention to cause any harm.

His apology included a realisation that he needed to consider his actions more carefully.

The point about this is that it is becoming a common approach around the world in relation to the Covid pandemic.

There are too many people doing whatever they feel like and it is not only hurting people but killing them.

Those that refuse to wear a mask, even when it is required by law, would surely not want to kill anyone but that can happen.

A heavy financial cost for Djokovic for a mistake in a tennis match does not compare to the cost of the death of people when an unmasked person spreads the pandemic.

We all need to show maturity and try to protect everyone by fighting this horrible disease in every way possible.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

It’s time to get a grip

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon needs to get a grip of the spread of the virus in Scotland and make some hard decisions.

We must keep schools and universities open and support industry to get our economy going but options for closing all pubs and restaurants may have to be the price in controlling this deadly virus.

Dennis Grattan, Bucksburn.

Is it a myth?

I keep hearing about this “surge of users” or “huge increase” in cyclists.

Is this a fact or a self-perpetuating myth?

Of course there was an increase in cycling during lockdown, people had nowhere to go.

There was also a surge in Netflix subscriptions but that’s no basis to make transport planning decisions.

G Beattie.