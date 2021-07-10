Readers’ letters: Relaxing rules is huge gamble

While I appreciate that our economy has to get back on its feet and the furlough package scaled back, I’m quite scared that face masks and generally all Covid rules, albeit in England, are to be relaxed.

This is a huge gamble and my understanding of this is that it seems to be leading to a “herd mentality”.

Although most people will still be sensible, sadly many won’t.

At the end of the recent game at Wembley, things all went a bit daft, with no masks, no social distancing and idiots jumping into fountains.

While we will have to learn to live with Covid, I don’t know if I’ll feel safe to travel until the world’s population are all vaccinated, which seems a long way off.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh.

Why take our police to Glasgow?

Local police boxes were closed years ago due to reorganisation leaving communities with little or no cover.

Now GrampIan police officers are being deployed to Glasgow in November for the COP26 climate summit leaving a thin blue line in the north-east.

Why can’t the Armed Forces do the job?

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.