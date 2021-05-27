Readers’ Letters: Recycling just costly idealism

I feel sorry for councillor Colin Pike being attacked for questioning Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to go to a three-week waste collection, and increased costs of £4.5 million.

He should be congratulated rather than being attacked for his pragmatic views.

The service change increases confusion and reduces services all in the cause of following an idealistic middle class recycling view.

Educate people more than punish and restrict people.

Services can also ill afford a further £4.5m deficit.

RC

Religion and politics

I was interested to hear the comments made by SNP MSP Kate Forbes in saying that she had to “skip round” her religion (Free Church of Scotland) as a politician which reminded me of the old saying: “For a politician to complain about God is like a ship’s captain complaining about the sea.”

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road

Holiday ban for teachers

Regarding the letter from C.Mcg on May 2, does your reader have any idea of the work that school staff and pupils have put in during the lockdowns?

I don’t think he or she has a clue as if they did then he or she wouldn’t be calling for a ban or for cancelling the school holidays.

G.Mitchell