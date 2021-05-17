Readers’ letters: Real mandate for indyref2

I am struck by the apparent claim that there is not a mandate to call a second independence referendum, given that, by itself, the SNP does not command an overall majority.

To initially highlight the scale of the SNP victory, the party achieved 47.7% of the constituency vote in these elections. That is the highest achieved by any party since Labour’s victory in the 1966 UK General Election when it achieved 48% of the vote, including 49.8% in Scotland.

The SNP now holds an amazing 85% of the constituencies in Scotland, smashing the 63% of seats won by Tony Blair in Labour’s 1997 landslide victory.

Let us not forget, David Cameron enacted a referendum on Brexit with a paltry 36.1% of the vote and this was enacted by Boris Johnson with a mere 43.6% of the vote.

The Scottish Parliament now has a pro-independence majority of 15 (64 SNP MSPs plus eight Greens).

This matches the 2011 election which resulted in the 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum.

In that year, the SNP achieved 45.4% of the vote on a turnout of just over half the electorate – considerably less than the 64.2% turnout achieved in the 2021 elections.

People can disagree on how the UK Government should respond to demands from a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament.

But the party-political composition of that majority is of no constitutional significance and shouldn’t in any way influence the decision.

Alex Orr.

Red card to stadium site

Regarding the proposed Dons’ new stadium being built at the beach:

Firstly it means all the green area which is enjoyed by all will be obliterated by an obscene blot on the landscape.

For one thing, where are all the fans going to park their cars? It was said that a new stadium would have to be to a facility which could accommodate all vehicles attending the matches. And presumably the whole beach area will be no-go area for a considerable length of time while it is being developed.

Aberdeen is in a terrible mess through totally ridiculous ideas – Union Terrace Gardens, the Art Gallery etc. No one is ever accountable for the complete shambles they have created. Our local paper needs to stand up for the people of Aberdeen and investigate what are the financial implications of all these fantasy ideas.

DP.