Readers’ Letters: Zero thought for disabled drivers

I am astounded the city council has given absolutely no thought for disabled and mobility impaired drivers wanting to visit the beach boulevard.

Instead of being able to park and exit a vehicle adjacent to a safe footpath, I now have to park a quarter of a mile away and trying to find a Blue Badge space. Parking on the boulevard makes it extremely easy to get to the beach safely, close by.

Why put cycle lanes where a demand for parking is extremely high? Surely the roads department could see putting cycle lanes on the opposite side of the boulevard, next to the dunes, would be the ideal solution.

There are no pedestrians, parked cars or obstructions, keeping the kerbside free for essential parking and for pedestrian safety.

Pushing car users away and restricting disabled persons access in this area is ludicrous.

The council always seems to think that building cycle lanes everywhere is the answer to lowering emissions – in some locations maybe, but not here.

This does not help with social distancing either. The council is removing access to one of the truly open areas we have – we can’t all use bicycles.

It is making it difficult for resident taxpayers to enjoy one of the few free leisure activities our city has.

Please do not continue to create unnecessary cycle lanes at this location.

H Sibbald, Aberdeen.

Lies have cost lives

“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Bob Woodward.

Playing it down is lying. The truth has to be faced, and in this case, many people believed their president and so they took fewer precautions than they should have.

Some of them have probably died because of their faith in a president that others doubted then and now.

Showing confidence and strength? It takes more strength to face adversity and stand up to it. Listen to Dr Fauci instead.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

Promise

Regarding Aberdeen FC confirming the departure of midfielder Craig Bryson.

It’s a shame – he had been showing some promise lately.

I hope he gets a club sooner rather than later.

K Brown.