Readers’ Letters: Worst Aberdeen FC side in my 74 years

I have supported Aberdeen since 1947 – yes, that was 74 years ago!

I have seen some great teams – 1953/55, late 1960s/early 70s, and of course the 1980s.

I have seen some fine managers such as Halliday, McNeill, MacLeod, Ferguson and the great Eddie Turnbull.

I have watched some top players such as Baird, Leggat, Buchan, Harper, Miller and McLeish.

However, I have never witnessed a Dons team as bad as the current one managed by such an inept coach, Derek McInnes, who was once sacked by Bristol City, and whose signings such as Sam Cosgrove, pictured, Curtis Main, Funso Ojo and now Callum Hendry just simply beggar belief.

In fact, Hendry couldn’t even warrant a place on the St Johnstone bench.

This is a team with no captain, a poor goalkeeper, a defence shored up by a Northampton FC reserve and forwards who will never score. They are also quite incapable of even stringing more than two passes together.

The coach (and his assistant) stand quietly on the touchline and watch such rubbish.

So what is the answer? Firstly, the coach and his assistant have to go, followed by a massive clear-out, which sadly includes a large number of young boys as they are simply not good enough.

Oh, for another Eddie Turnbull.

My local amateur team are more exciting to watch!

Kenneth P Colville.

Thank you, Aberdonians

While pushing coal in a trolley at Beach Retail Park, I hit a pothole and was upended.

I was astonished by the amount of people who came to my aid.

Cars stopped and offered to help, while pedestrians came over and helped to right the trolley. Brilliant Aberdonians.

P Tilney.

Vaccine risk

Re the plan for a vaccination centre in Alford being scrapped.

We were told lockdown and travel restrictions were to stop the spread of Covid and to take pressure off the NHS.

Now the incompetent idiots are telling us to jump in our cars and risk all of the above, driving to and from these centres, in the ice and snow!

You’ll get fined for climbing Ben Nevis, but a 40-mile journey is risk-free in winter?

KM.