Readers’ Letters: Why no red for Rangers’ Morelos?

Those of us who watched the Hibs v Rangers game on Wednesday night couldn’t have failed to see Alfredo Morelos stamp on the thigh of a Hibernian player.

It was as plain as day, yet none of the officials, aye, the ones who advertise Specsavers on their official shirts, took action.

A straight red card should have been shown to Morelos.

Even Kris Boyd, a former Rangers player and TV pundit, agreed the player should have been sent off.

Referees in senior football can perform abysmally and go unpunished, and mistakes by these officials can affect teams’ final placings at the end of the season.

When interviewed after the game, Gers boss Steven Gerrard said he did not see the Morelos incident but would watch a replay and decide for himself.

TF.

Why Wright is so wrong

RE Scott Wright leaving the Dons for Rangers.

Quite clearly money means a lot more to Scott Wright than loyalty to his present club, who have invested a lot of time and money in his development.

If he had chosen a club south of the border he would have been able to leave Aberdeen with the best wishes of all Dons fans. But to sign on with Rangers is a real slap in the face to everyone connected to Aberdeen FC.

B Mcleod.

PM’s gaffe

RE Boris Johnson’s trip to Scotland to promote the Union.

Whether you like him or not is irrelevant – yes, he is the prime minister of the UK, but for goodness’ sake this cannot be classed as essential. All it’s doing is stirring up bad feeling.

V Vale.