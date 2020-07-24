Readers’ Letters: Where will the jobs be found?

What a surprise reminder I received whereupon reading the EE. There was an article concerning North Sea oil (‘MP: ‘Lack of clarity’ over oil and gas deal’, P4, July 22).

I, and am sure many others in Scotland, have forgotten that we are an oil-rich nation but unfortunately that wealth has been siphoned off between successive London governments we never voted for and the major oil companies.

According to Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn, the tidy sum which has somehow disappeared is around the £350 billion mark.

But not to worry, the new buzzword is *renewables”, with plans to move away from that nasty black stuff and embark on the direction of a new “green recovery”, whatever that entails.

Somehow I can’t envisage this plan creating mass employment for the millions who are now facing economic catastrophe as a result of the reaction by our leaders over the fear of coronavirus.

One can only live in hope but unfortunately that commodity is, like our oil, becoming scarcer by the day.

James Sinclair, Castle Street, Aberdeen.

Human kindness priceless

I was on a bus from Oban to Glasgow, and then Glasgow to Montrose – a total of seven hours and 40 minutes.

The bus is free and comfortable, but there was no toilet for three hours.

On arrival at Glasgow, I found the toilet was 30p but I had no change.

After asking various staff I was given 30p from a very kind person as they could see my dilemma.

Thank you for the human race and not the customer service of the bus company.

Yet another free bus from Glasgow to Montrose, still with no toilet facilities on board.

It’s another long journey for a pensioner, but we must not complain – it’s free after all.

What a disgrace.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court.