Readers’ Letters: What has axing McInnes gained?

So, the AFC board have removed Derek McInnes as manager but now are talking about the summer before he is replaced.

What then was the point of removing him before the end of the season?

We are sitting fourth in the league and in the Scottish Cup and this move now jeopardises our European qualification as we will be using staff without full experience.

AFC is effectively saying that these inexperienced staff are still better than keeping McInnes until the end of the season.

Worse still, nothing will be done until club chairman Dave Cormack returns to Scotland and vets applicants himself, so I ask again: What has been gained from sacking McInnes?

DR.

Stop boring petty attacks

Can I ask why Frank Gilfeather consistently attacks the SNP in his weekly column?

Obviously, he is not an SNP fan but to continually harangue this party, and Nicola Sturgeon in particular, just shows him to be a biased individual who should know better.

Stop this pettiness – it’s boring now.

GB.

Contempt

Regarding financial bosses laughing off criticism of their financial planning, as proposals to reinvent Aberdeen’s beach and city centre were backed – that shows up the council’s contempt for the public that they “laugh off” criticism of spending £130 million when they have announced £30m budget cuts.

Look after what you’ve got first.

KL.