Readers’ letters: We’re to blame for John Lewis’ demise

The closure of John Lewis is down to us internet shopping.

I am old enough (68) to remember when St Nicholas Street and George Street was where mum took us for shopping.

Times move on. Things that took a generation to change now take a puckle of years.

The beginning of the end of George Street, also Union Street, was the Bon Accord Centre. Had Boots and C&A stood firm, we might have still had a “high street”.

Fast forward to Union Square. Footfall going further and further away from George Street. I take my hat off to the Finnie family for remaining at George Street.

So fast forward to the internet. People going to buy in the shop is a thing of the past. We all do it.

You look at even the capital (Edinburgh) – Jenners’ huge store shutting down.

Gone is “oil-rich Aberdeen”.We have seen two of the most famous chefs in the UK open and close businesses in the city.

So a store the size of John Lewis is obsolete in 2021. The only way forward is to have many, many stores/pop-ups.

We have had many so-called experts try but fail to revamp or bring back the high street.

The way forward, sadly, is internet shopping.

These are coming from one who said “I will never use (or could get daughters to order for me) the internet”… that’s gone by the by.

So please start smelling the coffee and look in the mirror.

Yes, it’s us to blame for John Lewis shutting.

Michael North.

All too late

RE JOHN Lewis, the store has been mostly affected by online purchasing.

The majority of the people signing these petitions in anger and dismay at the store closing is a little too late.

We should have been proactive and supported our local economy a long time ago, now we are trying to react and unfortunately it is falling apart at the seams.

KH.

No winning!

re THE Scotland v Israel game – horrendous to watch.

Seeing Che Adams playing the high press, while having the circulating right arm gesticulating for his team-mates to help, yet nobody within 20 yards of him. Standing off with nobody within six yards of them at their goal. They can’t pass the ball if you’re standing on their toes!

Steve Clark doesn’t lose matches, but nae often he wins them either.

KW.