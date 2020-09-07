Readers’ Letters: Wear It Pink to support charity

I am writing to ask your readers to join us on October 23 for the UK’s biggest and boldest pink fundraiser, Wear It Pink.

Right now, we don’t know what the world will look like in October, what we’ll be able to do or who we’ll be able to see – but we do know that breast cancer doesn’t stop for anything.

As one of Breast Cancer Now’s clinical nurse specialists, I know that people affected by breast cancer, our nurses and scientists urgently need people in Aberdeen, now more than ever before.

While the NHS has taken extensive steps to minimise the impact on cancer services, many people have seen their treatment paused or delayed either to help reduce their risk of contracting Covid-19 or as the NHS has tried to cope with the demands during the outbreak.

I’ve spoken to people with incurable secondary breast cancer, who had anxious months without treatments that had been helping to keep their disease stable.

Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink day helps us continue to make world-class breast cancer research and life-changing care happen.

So, if there was ever a time to find that pink top, grab that pink tie or dig out that pink tutu, it’s now.

Fundraisers can register to claim a free fundraising pack at wearitpink.org

Addie Mitchell, Breast Cancer Now Clinical Nurse Specialist.

Fishermen mistaken

Re the future of the Scottish fishing industry being at risk due to Brexit and Covid.

The fishermen still seem to think that the UK Government is going to stand by them and clear UK waters of foreign fishing boats at the New Year.

As long as the UK is a member of the UN and a signatory to the UNCLOS Agreement, the fish in UK waters must be managed sustainably and shared with neighbouring countries if the UK does not utilise the whole stock.

J Jamieson.

Deal him in

Regarding Derek McInnes’s hopes of extending centre-back Tommie Hoban’s short-term deal. If the lad wants to commit to the Dons, get the deal done.

It’s guaranteed he will be available more than Bryson ever has been.

I Brown.