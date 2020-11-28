Readers’ Letters: We must send more, not less

I am saddened to hear of the resignation of Baroness Sugg, left, who is head of our Foreign Aid Office in the UK Government.

The budget is to be cut from 0.7 to 0.5 of our GDP, meaning a drop in millions of pounds to the poorest countries in the world.

Many have criticised Britain’s foreign aid budget, but as someone who has been fortunate to travel to Asia, believe me, they need every penny, along with many other of the poorest souls in Africa and Central America.

Yes, it angers me that India, for instance, has a space programme, and their military recently purchased state-of-the-art Rafael French fighter aircraft while kids beg in the streets, but we have to support those less fortunate than ourselves.

If only we can step up in getting the wealthy to pay more tax, and the seizure of millions of pounds of illegally-gained assets, then we can help to repay our huge borrowing, made to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

If we want a better world for our next generations, perhaps through the concept of having less ourselves and giving more to those who have nothing, we can all find redemption and see a more sustainable world in the future.

A Lamb.

Health pass

It appears we will be required to obtain a health pass if we want to have any form of freedom in our daily lives.

It will be issued on condition of passing an unreliable PCR test and also submitting to vaccinations yearly. This is for a virus which is 99.9% harmless relative to the world’s population.

In my opinion, this is the slippery slope towards a totalitarian form of government where democracy will be the main casualty.

James Sinclair, Aberdeen.

Products

RE free period products in Scotland, I can’t believe the people who would grudge what is ultimately a basic human right!

All this “the taxpayer will pay” – it’s the same as any prescription. It isn’t actually free but I don’t see anyone complaining about prescribed paracetamol.

J McHattie.