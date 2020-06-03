Readers’ Letters: Waste plan

I refer to the article on P2 in the Evening Express on May 29 about the opening of recycling centres, except in Bridge of Don.

I live in Bridge of Don and know the traffic problems the opening of this site would cause.

However, as we live in a suburb which is one of the largest in Europe, could the council please consider a weekly collection for this area to alleviate the problem?

This would mean those who do not have a car, the elderly and others who find it difficult to get to Asda or Tesco could dispose of their waste for recycling.

Gordon McIntyre.