Readers’ Letters: Vegan option for Christmas meal

As Christmas approaches, and we think about the season of peace and goodwill to all, we encourage everybody to consider the impact they have on animals.

Every year, 14 million turkeys are farmed and slaughtered in the UK – the vast majority of them for Christmas dinners.

Most will have spent their short lives on a factory farm, denied their basic needs. There is rarely any natural sunlight, no grass and premature death and disease is commonplace.

Animal Aid has found the horrific conditions on turkey farms over the years, including on so-called “high welfare” farms. Regardless of whether these animals are farmed on factory farms or smaller “high-welfare” farms, they always end up facing horrific and terrifying deaths at the slaughterhouse.

The good news is there are plant-based options in supermarkets and from independent retailers, as well as a plethora of online recipes. In fact, Animal Aid is offering a free digital copy of our Have a Very Vegan Christmas recipe booklet to anybody who wants to have a cruelty-free Christmas.

Show compassion for all animals this festive season and opt for a vegan Christmas dinner.

Those interested in learning more or receiving a free copy of our vegan Christmas recipe book can visit animalaid.org.uk/their-christmas-wish

Tod Bradbury, campaign manager, Animal Aid

Only way

The only way to beat this virus is a complete lockdown.

It has been proven local and national lockdowns are not working. Each of the four governments has tried and all have failed.

The five-day Christmas relaxation will be the biggest disaster any prime minister, first minister or leader of a devolved government has ever made and, when Christmas ends, it will bite them in the derriere so hard they will regret it for the rest of their political career, which will be very short.

Don Mckay.

Payments

RE the £500 payments for NHS, what about the others who’ve worked through this?

I appreciate the NHS as much as the next person, but it’s their chosen work – and they’re paid a lot more than supermarket staff on the front line.

J Brewer.