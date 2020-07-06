Readers’ Letters: Union Street is in losing battle

With regard to all the other contributors’ opinions on the “temporary” social distancing measures now in place, it is my belief that this WILL lead to the pedestrianisation of Union Street, which will then inhibit access by the infirm or disabled.

It will also be the final nail in the coffin for most high-street shopping in Aberdeen.

Nowadays people mainly shop where there is easy access using public or private transport, and Aberdeen, with a population of fewer than 230,000, cannot support pedestrianisation, which would kill Union Street.

Also no amount of upgrading will attract more of the general public or tourists to shop there. Union Street is too wide.

It is also my opinion that the death knell for Union Street was originally struck when the powers-that-be in the city council, gave permission for the building of Union Square.

John Hutchison

Putting the issue to rest

In reference to Gordon Park’s reply to my letter re independence (Braveheart syndrome, EE letters, July 2).

I actually agree with his suggestion that the current furlough scheme would have probably bankrupted an independent Scotland, and as for the Braveheart comparison, can I tell Gordon I thought that movie was a load of Transatlantic tripe.

My whole movement regarding the independence question is to simply put an end to the debate for at least 20 years.

Although given this Westminster Government has said a big no to another vote, I wouldn’t be losing any sleep over the matter.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh