Readers’ Letters: Unfair disparity over social distancing

Regarding the mixed fortunes of Stonehaven businesses.

I’m not suggesting for one minute that the Langdon family, owners of Molly’s Cafe Bar at Stonehaven beachfront, have an “I’m alright Jack” attitude related to their business benefiting from social distancing measures on the seafront.

It is great their business is enjoying great trade.

This is especially good to hear, given they were recently closed for two weeks due to a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

Thankfully, Ms Langdon is supportive enough of her fellow business owners in the town to recognise that things are very different for traders in Stonehaven town centre.

She acknowledges the concerns related to the loss of parking in the centre of the seaside town and the fact that a lot of the retail units are struggling.

They are the ones suffering, many to the point of closure, due to the extreme social distancing measures and over-the-top parking restrictions in the town centre.

Ms Langdon is gracious enough to state that her business in its location has benefited, while admitting she is aware of other traders experiencing a loss of turnover.

What a pity Aberdeenshire Council cannot see the disparity too and take urgent steps to remove these ‘Spaces For People’ measures in order to save the town centre businesses in Stonehaven.

J Martin, Alma, Maryculter.

Mariner’s end so sad

Regarding the closure of the Mariner Hotel, it’s very sad to hear this news. I’ve been to the hotel a few time for its exceptional seafood. However, every time I’ve been it’s been fairly quiet. Competition for customers, especially in a niche market, will make things harder for some restaurants.

L Livingstone.

Trade wilts

Re Aberdeen MSP Mark McDonald highlighting concerns over the increase in flower tariffs, wholesale prices have risen for florists with sometimes the quality being poor.

Most florists are small businesses like myself who work very long hours to turn a profit. Very uncertain times ahead for us all in the floristry business, more so with the cancellation/postponement of weddings.

Flowers by TX.