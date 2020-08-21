Readers’ Letters: TV licence fee taking liberties

I have just received our letter for payment of the BBC TV licence for £157.50.

I am just wondering how much it has cost to produce all the pamphlets and forms sent out to the thousands of people over the age of 75, cost of postage etc.

A lot of elderly people are on their own, with television being their only daily companion, and in some cases they will not be able to pay the licence unless they get financial help.

It’s a sad state of affairs indeed when you hear the amount of huge salaries paid out to BBC directors, and sports pundits – especially those who use hindsight to talk about foregone events.

Not only that, look at all the programmes continually on repeat.

It is a bit of a liberty making the over 75s pay up for this licence.

George McGregor

Staggered reopening

As NICOLA Sturgeon has kept the lockdown in Aberdeen for at least another week, instead of keeping everything closed, why not stagger the reopening by this week making it cafes, then restaurants a week later, then bars and clubs.

And make the wearing of masks compulsory on the streets as well.

Liz Turner, Ellon Road, Aberdeen.

Punishment

What is it with the SNP? Is Nicola Sturgeon trying to put local businesses out of business? She could have at least allowed cafes and restaurants to stay open.

I feel this is her punishment for the SNP losing out to the coalition in Aberdeen. I hope when the voting starts next year the good folk of Aberdeen remember what she and her party have done to the local economy.

S Gray.