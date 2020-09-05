Readers’ Letters: Trump’s got it wrong – again

Very few things in politics are sacred although the right to vote should be one of them.

The more votes cast the better the democratic system should work, but it’s only one vote per person unlike the suggestion from US president Donald Trump who said: “Let them send it (their mail-in ballot) in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote.”

This is either madness or criminal – or it certainly should be.

Given Trump’s concerns about the validity of postal voting in America, he should not be asking people to put it to the test.

Testing a system by trying to break it is a proper approach when testing the strength of a metal beam but testing which snakes are venomous by letting them bite you isn’t advised and it is quite possible his poisonous rhetoric might come back to bite him in the forthcoming presidential election in November.

Trust in the electoral system, Mr Trump, after all, it worked well when it elected you last time – and that wasn’t a mistake, or was it?

Dennis Fitzgerald.

Frank on Scotland

I realise the age of print media is dying when I read 75-year-old Frank Gilfeather spouting nonsense.

Trying to explain to people why we cannot govern ourselves, which we did until 1707. I couldn’t possibly tell our youngsters why Westminster and the 775 unelected House of Lords is the future for Scotland.

Shame on everyone who thinks otherwise.

HC.

Cycle lanes

Re the letter on installing cycle lanes at the beach.

we need to support local business and jobs. I feel the Spaces for People attempts are anti-business and stop people travelling easily.

I disagree on spending £1.7 million on temporary road signs, markings etc, and also £300k for benches which don’t help social distancing.

KM.