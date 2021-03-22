Readers’ Letters: Trident stance is ‘pure hypocrisy’

I had to laugh when reading A Lamb’s letter regarding Trident nuclear deterrent missiles, where it has upset or angered them so much they will now go and support the SNP party since they oppose nuclear missiles in Scotland so much.

But, if the SNP hate these nasty nuclear missiles, why do they allow RNIB Faslane to operate which employs thousands of Scottish workers to work on nuclear submarines which happened to have nasty nuclear weapons on board? Hypocrisy at its best.

Bob Strachan, Aberdeen.

Nuclear weapon belongs in a museum

Trident is a lemon. A dodgy squib that was developed for a cold war era mutually-assured destruction scenario around the same time as Concorde and the Space Shuttle – both of which are now in museums.

The weapon is no longer viable either from a tactical perspective nor in its targeting accuracy but, more importantly, the cost to maintain both the missile and its submarine-based delivery system v/s modern real-time remote platforms such as drones.

This would be an even more obscene waste of taxpayers’ money than the £22 billion the Johnson government have already mis-appropriated on PPE, Track & Trace etc.

SG

Broken system

Regarding the Carttera plans for flats at Rubislaw Quarry.

In my opinion, the developer overpaid for a cramped site and will fight tooth and nail to get this built.

Our planning laws are biased in favour of big developers and not communities.

Hundreds of public objections and one reporter from Edinburgh overturns them all.

It’s a broken system.

MC.

Franchise ‘disaster’

Re the ScotRail franchise being nationalised.

Taking the yard that was building the two new Cal Mac ferries into government ownership was a technical and financial disaster. The SNP know no more about running the railways than they do about building ships.

DG.