Readers’ Letters: Tory stance is embarrassing

If ever we were in any doubt that the Union transcends everything, then the response of Jackson Carlaw MSP in defending the prime minister over Dominic Cummings surely proves it.

Not a day goes by where they do not attack the first minister and her response and, as someone who voted for Scottish independence, I could never trust him as first minister to put the needs of Scotland before the precious Union.

I tried to listen to the Downing Street press briefing on Saturday while out working as an online driver going from Aberdeen to Old Rayne. It was so embarrassing I turned the radio off.

Every question was Dominic Cummings, Dominic Cummings, Dominic Cummings, and the prime minister missed the chance to bite the bullet on the issue, and yet again totally failed as prime minister to follow on from the car crash television address to England on Sunday May 10 – the least said about that the better.

So prime minister, as the schools in England go back on June 1, the report card surely says: Must do better.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead