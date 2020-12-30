Readers’ Letters: Time to move on to Indyref2

In the interest of balance, I feel I have to respond to Allan Thomson’s letter, in which he states Nicola Sturgeon does not speak for him – it’s maybe escaped his notice that 17 consecutive polls have now supported the call for Indyref2.

The reason we had a single member UK vote in 2016 was because in 2014 the constant fabrications from the no camp convinced unsure voters that the best way for Scotland to remain in the EU was to vote remain, and we can see now how that’s worked out for us.

The sovereign will of the Scottish people he refers to was broken in no time at all. The vow from the UK Government was forgotten within days and has been not been respected in any way, it’s a one-way street as far as Westminster is concerned.

As far as the Brexit deal, he conveniently mentions only seed potatoes, selectively omitting all the other downsides for Scotland, too many to mention here.

A lot of businesses will pay a heavy price for the Conservatives’ obsession with Brexit. Once all the details come out I fully expect the polls to rise above the 60% mark.

His final remark that it’s time we moved on will start in May when the SNP will be elected with a huge majority on a mandate to move on with Indyref2.

Then we can see how Scotland can become a nation that puts its people first, not its donors.

David West.

Hospital is no easy job

RE work to start on the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre next month, it looks an amazing facility for the future of Aberdeen.

Let’s not forget the added problems the hospital and building contractors have had to face this year.

It cannot be an easy job to keep things running as normal as possible, while at the same time doing their best to improve facilities for everyone’s future.

L Ross.

Not again!

Did the pic of Boris waving papers remind anyone else of a previous PM on his return from Europe, waving a piece of paper and promising us “peace in our time”?

Judging by the smiles on the faces of the EU negotiators, we’ve been sold down the river. AGAIN!

E Robertson.