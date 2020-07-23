Readers’ Letters: Time to honour our care sector

The pay rise for nearly a million public sector workers announced yesterday is well deserved.

Throughout the pandemic our public servants have been putting themselves in harm’s way, and as a result some have lost their lives to the virus.

The care sector has been right on the front line of our national response.

Care and support workers have risen to the challenge of hands-on support for those most vulnerable to the virus.

Some have self-isolated away from their loved ones to keep the people they support safe; all have showed enormous dedication and resolve.

For that, our nation has clapped them enthusiastically and the government has introduced a care badge.

The government must now ringfence additional funding to enable our local authorities to recognise care and support workers’ contribution in the right way.

As a nation, we must put our money where our mouth is.

Steve Scown, CEO of Dimensions, a not-for-profit body supporting people with learning disabilities and autism.

Nothing to smile about

How can it be right that dentists can now open up to give the offer of full treatments to private patients, but if you are an NHS patient there is next to nothing on offer?

I’m guessing we should be grateful that they are offering a fantastic offer on a dental plan.

Disgusting.

Linda Coleman.

Shops gone for good

Re the growing number of Aberdeen shops not reopening after lockdown.

The current council measures/pedestrianisation will kill off far more small businesses in Rosemount, Cults and the Back Wynd/Belmont Street areas if they are not addressed.

MM.