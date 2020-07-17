Readers’ Letters: Time to dial up efforts for jobs

RE 140 Aberdeen jobs at risk as BT considers closing city centre site.

It’s disappointing that despite many thousands of job losses announced by companies in the city over the last few months, the closure of BT offices still does not seem to have shaken the officers and councillors at Aberdeen City Council into some sort of serious action to try to attract blue chip companies into the city.

In my opinion all we have is student flats by the thousands but not one company into the city bringing high-quality jobs to replace the ones being lost at BT.

All we seem to get is platitudes about being the hydrogen capital of Europe – in my opinion all hot air whilst we fall further behind Dundee and Inverness.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

Policy is a mistake

It has now become obvious that by restricting care to the most vulnerable in our society the lockdown policy has been a mistake.

Those with serious heart and lung problems are joining an ever-growing queue of sufferers waiting for treatment where the outcome of these restrictive measures will prove fatal for those concerned.

James Sinclair, Castle Street, Aberdeen.

Sky high

British Airways make 12,000 staff redundant, easyJet make 3,000 staff redundant, Ryanair make 1,500 staff redundant.

Richard Branson gets a £1.4 billion bail-out.

Compare the figures and ask yourself why.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.