I’ve just watched the Jeremy Issacs serıes, Cold War, narrated by Kenneth Branagh – a fantastic serıes about one of the most ımportant perıods of modern-day hıstory.

It’s hard to belıeve now that we were on the brınk of a nuclear war, which would have sıgnalled the end of cıvılısatıon.

Only brıllıant, yet strong dıplomacy from JFK persuaded the Russıans to back down.

Fast forward just over 50 years and we have another crısıs whıch has agaın endangered the world.

Is it therefore askıng much, when and ıf we get through Covıd, that world leaders can come together and share resources and rıd the world of nuclear weapons completely?

It’s not a new argument, but gıven the huge challenges that lıe ahead, ıs the potentıal to destroy each other really necessary?

The challenges are feedıng the world, and provıdıng work for all, wıthout the fear of ınternatıonal tensıon and conflıct. We’ve just watched the destructıon of Syrıa and Yemen, and there’s yet another cıvıl war ın Eritrea.

Instead of spendıng BILLIONS on nuclear-armed submarınes, spend it on conventıonal forces, whıch can be used to help others, and defend ourselves ıf need be, and also spend it on makıng thıs world greener and more sustaınable.

A Lamb, Fraserburgh.

Positive experience

Having returned from the mass vaccination centre at P&J Live, I was most impressed with the way the Covid-19 vaccination programme was organised.

All the staff I came into contact with were most helpful and offered me all the information I required, making it a positive experience.

A huge thank-you, NHS Grampian.

Jennifer M Cruickshank.

Better uses

RE the council being willing to provide funding for Dons’ beach stadium.

Nothing against AFC, but it should not be funded by council taxpayers. Will there be even more cutbacks or increase in council tax for this?

The money could be used for better causes than to fund overpaid football players.

S Blair.