Readers’ Letters: This world is in a terrible state

Our post offices have sadly diminished and now our banks are practically all gone.

Then Covid-19 came along, so they (our governments) stopped our socialising with one another.

Further actions were imposed upon us: Shops shut, pubs closed, tearooms all gone, libraries struggling, cinemas closed… which in turn made many people unemployed or redundant with the worry of providing for families.

Then a vaccine appeared a few months later, which generally takes years to produce and test for safety.

Our NHS will no doubt be gone next and then we will all be expected to pay for our healthcare in the future. There have been many flu variations in the past few years which we dealt with scientifically and coped with logically.

And what about climate change, air pollution, plastic choking our seas, animals and the planet – too busy to take any action at the moment!

Tuberculosis took millions of lives, ischaemic heart disease claimed over eight million deaths in 2019, strokes over six million, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease took over two million, and what about cancer?

Could someone explain logically what exactly is going on in our world at the moment – and do the government understand the stress they are inflicting on all the people who rely on them.

AK.

Oh the irony

I had to chuckle on noting Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Scotland this week in an “all-out” bid to save the Union.

He is expected to use the trip to make a plea, without any sense of irony, for Scots to reject “narrow separatism” and hail the benefits of being in the UK.

Noting we are some months away from April Fool’s Day, it should be said this statement is from a prime minister whose narrow nationalism, driven by his right-wing Tory Party, has seen Scotland as part of the UK forced out the EU.

Alex Orr.

Too costly

RE Debenhams stores being closed. This is the future of every bricks and mortar store.

Even if they could compete on price with online, if you have to pay to park or take the bus why would you bother?

J Kain.