Readers’ Letters: Teachers need to get vaccine

With schools shutting their gates, we urge the government to recognise teachers and early years professionals as key workers and prioritise them for the Covid-19 vaccine.

If the government is serious about prioritising education and getting children back to school, it must show a commitment to protecting the staff who make this possible.

Face-to-face learning has undoubtable benefits and we must minimise the disruption to education provision where we can, but this can only be done if a safe environment is created for all to return to.

Not only is it important for teachers to be vaccinated in order for schools to reopen, but it is also vital we protect those who have been asked to continue to provide face-to-face support throughout lockdown.

Nurseries, childcare centres and special schools are to remain open, and vulnerable children and those of key workers can continue to attend school.

We need to ensure these staff are able to feel safe in their classrooms.

School and nursery staff have been at the frontline of the pandemic since last March, providing vital support to parents and educating children, but this has not been recognised.

To ensure their safety, and the continuity of education for children, it is only fair that they should be classed as key workers and put at the front of the queue for the vaccine.

Leonor Stjepic, CEO of the Montessori Group.

Bigger artery

In response to George Duncan regarding the cycle lanes on the Beach Boulevard, since when was the boulevard the “artery of the city”?

You are employed in that area, however, have you actually witnessed the bigger artery that is Anderson Drive of a morning and teatime?

I am a keen cyclist and this is a far more dangerous area on two wheels, with no cycle lanes.

Perhaps Mr Duncan should explore the city on a bicycle to witness the real danger areas out there.

Dan Garden.

Mental stress

RE Aberdeen mental health groups warning of the effects of the new lockdown.

It must be awful for those people who have mental issues. The rest of us are heading that way – confused, depressed and lonely.

I Duncan.