Readers’ Letters: Taxi fares rise ‘not justified’

As per their legal requirement, Aberdeenshire Council have just reviewed the taxi fares and increased them by circa 3%.

Aberdeen city and shire are no longer oil-rich and probably won’t be again.

Inflation has been running well below 2% for several years and fuel prices have dropped drastically, so why an increase?

In my view, fares should be reduced. I still have a receipt for a metered journey of five miles last October – £6.70p. The current estimated fare for the same journey is £8.40p.

The estimated fare for five miles from ARI to the airport is £11.50p to £12.80p.

Why are Aberdeen & shire taxi fares so expensive? Fuel prices, vehicle and insurance should be roughly the same.

JH.

Pedals on the prom

What is it about adults cycling along the beach prom?

Why not cycle on the wide road yards away? if you’re not confident enough to use the road then why should you put pedestrians, young and old, in danger.

JG.

Slow count

President Trump has jokingly (?) said “Slow down the testing please” as they were finding too many cases of Covid-19. This is a preposterous idea and dangerous, although it could find an application in other areas.

If, in November, the vote counters were to slow down or stop counting Trump votes, the world might be a better place.

Dennis Fitzgerald.