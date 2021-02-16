Readers’ Letters: Tackle mental health concern

As a coalition of leading providers of care and support to vulnerable children and young people, we echo the call by the Scottish Association for Mental Health in its manifesto for the Scottish Parliament elections for “radical action” to combat a growing mental health crisis.

We have for some time raised concerns over a potential lost generation of vulnerable children and young people, whose mental health is being impacted even further by the pandemic.

It should, however, be highlighted that prior to the pandemic, cases of poor mental health were at unprecedented levels and there are a growing number of vulnerable children who cannot access services.

Our children are remarkably resilient, but the frightening statistics on the mental health of our young people create a compelling case for a national crusade to address what is a mental health pandemic, underpinned by considerably greater resourcing. Unless the government takes urgent action now to improve access to services, this young generation will be destined for a future of mental ill-health.

As the Scottish Parliament deliberates the draft budget in advance of the elections, we would urge the political parties to make this a budget for mental health, massively increasing investment in support services and intervention strategies, well beyond current provision.

This mental health crisis is one we can address, but it will require a similar energy, drive and commitment to that which was demonstrated for Covid-19 if we are to achieve this and prevent this generation of young people giving up on their futures – and themselves.

My partner, who unfortunately suffers reactions to many medications, and I went to the P&J Live this week for our vaccine and I cannot praise the staff too highly.

They were fantastic, no delays – seen actually slightly early. They looked after my partner brilliantly after she had a slight reaction and were able to assure her she’d be fine, and she was.

No one should have any reservations about going and getting their jab.

Once again my heartfelt thanks to the NHS and their brilliant staff who are working so hard and tirelessly to keep us safe from this horrible virus.

No gift

Good for China banning the BBC. I think personally the BBC had a right cheek to all over 75s, giving the gift of no licence fee and then taking the gift back and CHARGING US AGAIN.

