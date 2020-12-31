Readers’ Letters: Swap out meat this January

While the new year is likely to bring more of the “new normal”, we can still shake things up by making meaningful and achievable resolutions for 2021.

For healthier, happier living, why not swap out the meat, eggs and dairy for vegan fare?

A record number of people are choosing plant-based foods to benefit their health, the planet, and animals – and January is the perfect month to give it a go.

While most of us will face strict local restrictions for the foreseeable future, home-cooked meals that rely on vegetables and vegan pantry staples like beans, lentils and grains are not only good for us – but also inexpensive and satisfying.

Of course, there’s also an abundance of vegan-friendly takeaway options, like Papa John’s, Nando’s and Wagamama – and we’ve seen a rise in local, independent vegan eateries, too.

By whipping up a three-bean chilli or ordering a seitan “pepperoni” pizza, we can reduce our risk of suffering from serious health issues and spare animals a hideous death.

To help people get started, PETA is offering free vegan starter kits – containing delicious recipes, tips on eating out and ordering in, and more – that will make the transition a cinch.

Jennifer White, senior media officer, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

No need at beach

RE more Space for People measures to be removed at the beach. Good.

They were meant to be temporary anyway, but completely unnecessary at the beach.

The money could have been used to improve other areas where there was actually a crowding problem.

G Black.

True addict

RE buy one get one free offers on unhealthy foods to be restricted from 2022.

People who are truly addicted to this type of food will pay. Some people buy chocolates on specials and keep them because it’s a money-saver! The majority of people know their limits, it’s like alcohol on specials – we buy up because it’s saving money. A true addict will pay anything for it!

D Reilly.