Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Supermarket threat to wildlife

by Readers' Letters
09/06/2020, 8:51 am
A computer-generated image of what the new store would look like.
A computer-generated image of what the new store would look like.

Regarding Aldi pushing to build a discount store in Countesswells the residents don’t want them here.

It’s a lovely green area, with lots of wildlife, one of the last unspoilt areas in Aberdeen, and they want to put a store here!

It would be a sin to see the natural beauty spoiled, as well as the infrastructure not coping with the build-up of traffic, articulated lorries and pollution.

NM.

Plans to open new Aldi store in Aberdeen community

 