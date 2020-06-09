Readers’ Letters: Supermarket threat to wildlife

Regarding Aldi pushing to build a discount store in Countesswells the residents don’t want them here.
It’s a lovely green area, with lots of wildlife, one of the last unspoilt areas in Aberdeen, and they want to put a store here!
It would be a sin to see the natural beauty spoiled, as well as the infrastructure not coping with the build-up of traffic, articulated lorries and pollution.
NM.
