Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Sturgeon’s net zero ignorance

By Readers' Letters
19/08/2021, 11:45 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
I’m not sure whether it was the publication of the doom laden IPPC report that caused Nicola Sturgeon to ask Boris Johnson to, basically, call time on the UK oil and gas industry, or the fact that her power-sharing deal with the Greens is propelling the leader of the “it’s Scotland’s oil” party into a manic virtue signalling nose dive.

She should read the UK Climate Change committee’s supply and demand pathway and reassure herself that there is a well worked-out plan for the industry to achieve zero emissions, then absorb the truth of the GMB’s Gary Smith’s remarks about being honest with the public about jobs and skills.

She might even find the positive response will enable her to put the Greens, who got only 34k first choice votes from Scotland’s 4.3 million voters in May, back in their box.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven. 

It’s time to bin the litter

I read lately that a woman was upset about the litter problem in Glasgow, and why the city is unsuitable as the venue for the upcoming COP26 conference – this massive litter problem is all over Scotland!

Wherever you go, wherever you drive, whenever you stop, there is rubbish everywhere. It is a real epidemic, and not very appealing for tourists coming to our beautiful country.

The issue has got worse over the last 18 months, dirty camping being one of the biggest problems. Local initiatives to clean up are everywhere, but are being ruined by local litter louts, too lazy to walk to a bin, or take their rubbish back home and dispose of it.

Isn’t it about time that we all stand up and start cleaning up our country?

We cannot leave it to the councils alone, we all have to do our bit to help solve this countrywide problem.

Maaike Cook.