Readers’ Letters: Students must learn respect

Re the letter from CW, might I lend my support to this letter.

I live and have lived in a highly-populated student area for some time… residents in my area appealed unsuccessfully to prevent even more student accommodation.

It was quite quiet for a while but I see the student population growing steadily and, yes, they are out in groups and gatherings.

This week three were out with a snowboard on the main road walkway making it even more slippery! When challenged, a feeble apology with “Oh I didn’t realise” – really?

I too see their disrespect in as much as no social distancing, which often results in older people like me having to walk on to the road area to pass safely.

I witness the tossed coffee cups.

I acknowledge not all students are ignorant to Covid restrictions, not all students are arrogant and believe everyone else is irrelevant, not all students are messy and noisy. But I for one can guarantee the majority that live beside me are ignorant, arrogant and disrespectful.

MJ Craig.

Players’ foul travel rules

I am at present obeying government rules and in lockdown, unable to travel to a flat in Cyprus or a static caravan in Scotland.

Aberdeen FC have brought in Fraser Hornby from France and Florian Kamberi from Switzerland, why are these football players not being quarantined as per the rules?

Yet again it seems that the rules are being manipulated. The two players are travelling unnecessarily, AFC has a squad of players they can use.

T Shirron.

Covid ‘light’

Re Covid cases falling in the north-east. A bit of positivity!

Hopefully we can start to find the light at the end of the tunnel now.

Hopefully start easing the restrictions a little bit at the end of the month.

KE.