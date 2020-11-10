Readers’ Letters: Students had a total disregard

Well, well, George Scott, I’ve certainly got you all fired up about my letter on a number of students flouting their admission rules to university.

Good, but you should have noted that I recognised that not all students behaved accordingly and even some of them weren’t happy with their counterparts.

Do you realise how contradictory your statement is when you say that “we should all try to behave in these austere times” and then you try to remind me that “you’re only young once”?

You can’t have it both ways and then start to complain if Scotland heads for another lockdown. That’s what angered me with the students who deliberately had a total disregard for the current situation. The papers and news were full of it at the time.

You don’t have to be young or elderly to have the brains to acknowledge the potential seriousness in general and this is why the country is in the position it is, because of such single-minded people. You certainly can’t or don’t acknowledge that.

There I go again, I’m forgetting that it’s alright for the young people to do what they like because they are, in your words, “only young once”.

In other words, you only live once and surely that’s why we, people of all ages, should think of others before acting irresponsibly.

What you are doing is making excuses for the young but not for the elderly.

Some people can’t wear a mask because of health reasons, which applies to all ages, as I’ve seen in shops.

See how non-prejudiced I am as opposed to yourself? And prejudiced you certainly are. You referred to me as male throughout your article – well change that to female! And what makes you think I am old because I don’t look at life with blinkers on? Perhaps you should take yours off GS and realise that life is for all ages and not just the young.

GC.

Heated bars create a village feel

Regarding the new outdoor heated bar to bring a “village feel” to Aberdeen’s Shiprow.

That’s really nice and it is a good way of saving jobs, and if everyone behaves it should never need to close and hopefully the same for all of the other businesses that have these already.

Fingers crossed we can get back to some normality.

D Burke.

Don’t bank on help

Re Lloyds Banking Group cutting around 1,000 jobs.

Last time I went into a bank for help I was told to use the website and internet banking.

There might as well have been no one there…

S Johnston.