Readers’ Letters: Stop hypocrisy over Cummings

I would like to take this opportunity to answer the outlandish claims made by a couple of your correspondents regarding Dominic Cummings, the latest from Jonathan Mitchell (‘Cummings needs to go’, May 30, P14).

His hysterical claims of conceit, arrogance and sheer incompetence are surely encapsulated in his last paragraph when he states that Cummings wants to get Brexit done – and that in my opinion is the main essence of this witch hunt.

Here is the man who probably was the main reason we voted to leave the EU in 2016, and the main influence for the Conservative majority of 80 seats in the 2019 General Election, causing both events to mark him out as a hated figure among the left-leaning establishment.

As far as I know, police have carried out three investigations into Mr Cummings’s trip to Durham during the lockdown and found nothing illegal to have taken place.

To be honest, if I was faced with the same choice over the welfare of my four-year-old son, I would have done exactly the same.

Maybe your correspondents would like to tell us when they wrote to the local press complaining about the actions of at least four Labour MPs, including Stephen Kinnock who drove all the way from London to Wales to give his father a birthday cake during the lockdown and was photographed in his back garden.

Let’s have more consistency and less hypocrisy please.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.