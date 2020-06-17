Readers’ Letters: Staying safe

I did not attend the protest in Aberdeen on Saturday simply because I want to see my 47th birthday.

I say protest when things are much safer, but now is not the time.

To make matters more shocking, there were health workers like nurses in the crowd. The world has gone mad.

It doesn’t matter what colour you are, we are all equals on this planet.

I do support banners and posters to get the word out, but you are risking me, my family and many others around me.

The NHS don’t need this.

Grant Bjorkelund, Rosemount.