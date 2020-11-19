Readers’ Letters: Soul’s own goal with bar match

To say that I am very angry at what went on at Draft Project by Soul Bar by people watching Serbia versus Scotland football on Thursday is an understatement.

I was convener of Aberdeen City Licensing Board for four years and during that time I can honestly say that Soul Bar always acted responsibly. But it was because of their actions, such as lack of outside door stewarding, that caused Aberdeen to go into local lockdown.

It looks like we could be put back to that much more stringent level again because of their actions. It is good to see that the council is looking into what happened on Thursday night and I hope it is all councillors – not just the licensing board – and also the police.

The day before I was going into town on the bus and at around one minute to 11 the bus stopped at St Mary’s Church in King Street and the driver came out of his cab and told the passengers that he was to switch off the engine and observe the two-minute silence for the fallen of the world wars and other wars since.

I think this bus driver should be commended for being a responsible citizen – unlike the patrons of the Soul Bar that very same night.

Scotland winning that match was tremendous, but it should have been foreseen that this would be an emotional night whatever the outcome. Congratulations to the team and we look forward to even greater things.

Muriel Jaffrey.

Needled over flu jab

Like Mo Simpson I am still waiting for my flu jab and I’m 75. After numerous phone calls I’m still none the wiser. I also wonder how long I will have to wait for the Covid jab when it becomes available. I keep getting told you will get a letter in the post – but when?

So come on NHS, let’s get this flu vaccine over with. It’s really a worrying time. There is plenty to worry about just now without this, especially when I live on my own.

W Rennie.

Other goals

RE the survey which showed 92% of people feel ready for a return to Pittodrie – some folk would probably like to be able to go to work, visit their relatives in care homes or visit family. So who in their right mind would think football should come before these things?

It’s a pandemic.

EB.